Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Karan Johar turned up in their stylist best at the FEF film awards. While Sidharth looked dapper in a crisp suit, Disha Patani oozed oomph and glamour as she arrived. The Yodha actress wore a gorgeous satin bright red gown. The diva flaunted her sensuous figure in a deep neck and back baring gown.

Reactions

Several videos of Disha, Karan Johar and Sidharth from the event have taken over social media. In a video, Sidharth seems to be busy catching up with other person why Patani calls onto him. And this didn't miss netizens eye. Take a look at what they had to say.

"Where are you kiara?" asked a user. "She doesnt have chemistry with anyone! Bad actor she is," wrote another user. "The way he ignores her. He only belongs to Kiara," read a comment. "Now she happy he touch her," another comment read. "He's more interested in others," read another one of the comments.

Disha thanks KJo for spotting her

This comes barely a few days after netizens had raised some objection on Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra holding hands during Yodha promotions in a college in Jaipur. Sidharth, Raashii and Disha will be seen together in Yodha, a Dharma film produced by Karan Johar. During the trailer launch, Disha had opened up about being an outsider, and how she wouldn't have been here had it not been for Karan Johar.

"If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn't have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me," she said.