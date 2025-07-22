The all-women motorbike expedition "Wheels of Valour," led by social activist and rider Preeti Choudhary, reached Leh on Tuesday as part of its tribute ride from Jammu to Kargil. Known as the Shakti Yatra, the expedition was flagged off from Jammu on July 18 and will culminate at Kargil on July 27, in honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Comprising 26 riders from the Shakti Udghosh Foundation, the team was given a ceremonial send-off today from the Council Secretariat, LAHDC Leh, for the next leg of their journey titled "Ride with Pride 2.0." This phase of the rally will cover Pangong, Rezang La, Hanle, and return to Leh, spreading powerful messages of women's empowerment, patriotism, and national pride.

Dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, the rally commemorates the sacrifices made during the Kargil War.

The flag-off ceremony was graced by Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, Shruti Arora, who interacted with the riders and lauded their commitment.

"This rally is an inspiration for the entire nation. It showcases the courage and determination of women who are riding for a cause greater than themselves," said Dy. Chairman Tsering Angchuk.

SSP Shruti Arora echoed the sentiment, describing the bikers' mission as deeply motivating and commending the spirit and discipline of the participants.

The Shakti Yatra aims to celebrate womanhood, strength, and national service while honoring the memory of the brave soldiers. According to organizers, the rally includes 20 women and 6 male riders from across India, making it a symbol of inclusive nation-building.

As part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, the expedition received a warm and traditional welcome at the University of Ladakh by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Leh, in collaboration with the university's NSS Wing.

During the event, Dr. Sonam Joldan, Dean of Academic Affairs, University of Ladakh, served as the Chief Guest, while Tajamul Ara, Deputy Director, Mera Yuva Bharat Leh, opened the ceremony with a heartfelt speech honouring the Kargil martyrs and applauding the determination of the riders—particularly the women.

The rally, now in its third successful edition, has travelled through Udhampur, Srinagar, and Kargil, and will culminate at Hanle, Ladakh. The initiative is supported under the leadership of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

The riders were welcomed with traditional Ladakhi khataks and music at the university campus. They later shared emotional and inspiring experiences from their journey, reflecting the growth of Shakti Yatra from a modest two-member ride to a national movement of 26 riders bonded by a shared purpose and patriotic zeal.

The felicitation program concluded on a solemn note with the singing of the National Anthem, echoing the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and resilience.