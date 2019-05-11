WhatsApp is finally getting the much-awaited Dark Mode soon as the feature has once again been tipped online. While many apps have already offered Dark Mode, WhatsApp users haven't been given the option to switch the theme, forcing them to use the bright background in the app. Things could be changing soon.

According to WABetaInfo, which prominently follows upcoming features in WhatsApp, reported that the Facebook-owned messaging platform recently submitted Android beta app version 2.19.133 through Google Play Beta Program. The report further adds that WhatsApp is working to make the App Bar dark in this new update.

The Dark Mode feature on WhatsApp is not available even to beta testers. There seems to be a lot of pending work on the new feature, but the submission of the new beta app version is proof that WhatsApp will get Dark Mode soon.

WhatsApp's Dark Mode has long been fuelling the rumour mill, but there hasn't been anything from the company to confirm its arrival. It is one of the most anticipated features of all time that could also benefit users in many ways, including reducing strain on eyes while using the app in the dark and extending battery life.

In another beta update submitted by WhatsApp, WABetaInfo reported that users will soon start seeing Stickers in the notification area. This will let users reply to Stickers without having to open the app to see what the message is. WhatsApp is currently limited to showing text and emojis in the notification bar, but Stickers could make chatting more spontaneous and fun.

WhatsApp is constantly working on bringing new features to users, which only means there's much more to expect from the world's largest messaging application. A lot of features such as an option to block frequently forwarded messages, support for iPad and more are in the pipeline.

WhatsApp recently started supporting Touch ID and Face ID authentication, adding an extra layer for protection to users on iOS-powered devices. With more than a billion users, WhatsApp needs to bring new features to enhance the overall user experience or users might start to move to other apps.