WhatsApp is the world's largest cross-platform messaging application with over 2 billion users around the world. The app allows users to communicate via messages, calls and even do video calls. But one of the popular ways of connecting with multiple users is by groups and recently security alarm was raised for WhatsApp Groups after thousands of invite links to private groups were indexed on Google.

After initially shifting blame, the Facebook-owned messaging app reportedly fixed the issue and Google de-listed private group invite links from its search results. But that does not guarantee complete safety to users' privacy.

WhatsApp users MUST do this!

Following the fix from Google and WhatsApp's end, users must also take an extra step to avoid random people from reading your personal group chats. WhatsApp users must always practice adding members to groups through phone numbers rather than sending out an invite link. But if you've already created an invite link for your group, here's what you must do to avoid privacy breach.

WhatsApp group users can reset the invitation link to tie that one loose end after Google and WhatsApp addressed the issue at large. To do so, users can follow these simple steps from within the app.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the group you want to reset the link to. Step 2: Tap on the group name and go to group settings Step 3: Select the option "Invite to Group via Link" Step 4: Tap on "Reset Link"

With these steps, users can reset the WhatsApp group invite link, rendering the previous one useless so random strangers can no longer snoop in on your personal conversations.