WhatsApp is by far the largest messaging app with over 1.5 billion users across the globe. Every user has hundreds of contacts and tens of statuses appearing in the Status tab of the app. While some might have the habit of completely ignoring the statuses, others find it annoying to see constant updates from their contacts.

WhatsApp tried to fix it by letting users mute status updates from a certain contact, but they still appeared under a separate section at the scroll. Not anymore! WhatsApp has finally fixed it by hiding the Muted Status Updates area by default.

The latest feature was spotted in WhatsApp's 2.19.260 beta version for Android, which means the masses are yet to enjoy this feature. Considering how useful this feature can be to the public, we won't be surprised to see it in the next WhatsApp update.

WABetaInfo, which regularly tracks WhatsApp beta features, confirmed that "WhatsApp is starting to roll out the possibility to hide muted status updates." And if users wish to get this new option in their app right away, simply sideload the latest version of the app via APK Mirror.

The fact that the option to hide the Muted Status Updates by default wasn't included the first time doesn't make any sense. But it is now arriving, which means the folks at WhatsApp finally realised the importance of hiding muted statuses from people's sight at once. It is only a matter of time before we get it on the Play Store and App Store.

While WhatsApp's efforts to bring such minor, yet meaningful changes to the app are commendable, it is still at large about big features like dark mode. Most apps have already got dark theme setting, except for WhatsApp. Understanding the importance of a dark theme, Google also released system-wide dark theme in Android 10, but it doesn't apply to WhatsApp, which is why the developers need to rush to bring the feature onboard as early as possible.

Considering people spend a lot of time on the app, Dark Mode in WhatsApp will not only be light on eyes, but also help reduce battery consumption on smartphones.