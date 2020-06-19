WhatsApp, the world's largest cross-platform messaging application with over 2 billion active users, went down on Friday, affecting thousands of users in India. Majority of the complaints were concerning privacy settings and last seen online status on both Android and iOS platforms.

WhatsApp users took to Twitter to share their plight and also shared screenshots of the error while trying to update privacy settings and last seen status.

"WhatsApp was not able to change privacy setting. Please try again later," read the error while trying to update privacy settings. Users are also unable to view online status of other users or when they are typing. International Business Times, India, can confirm the issue with WhatsApp.

According to Down Detector website, users from across the world were reporting issues with WhatsApp and not just India. The downtime monitoring site shows Europe to be the epicenter of the issues.

Users react to WhatsApp downtime

WhatsApp’s Last Seen Online Status is Not Working; Users Also Unable to Change Privacy Settings https://t.co/GMNOsDAZRu pic.twitter.com/zkfgygkZby — Mobile Informer (@MobileInformer) June 19, 2020

No one can see me "online" or "writing" I'm invisible.#whatsApp not working. — Sagar Dev #Netizen (@sagardewani96) June 19, 2020

#WhatsApp down, Last seen online status not working and unable to change the privacy setting!! pic.twitter.com/7lHfuBI3po — Bhavin Patel (@bhavin_07) June 19, 2020