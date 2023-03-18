Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for as an additional feature.

Beta users will see a new 'Groups in common' section when searching for contacts within the search bar, reports WABetaInfo. The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar.

It is currently available for some testers, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

This feature is the same as the one rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to see the groups they have in common with their contacts without opening their chat information to see the list of groups in common.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "approve new participants" feature in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.

Whatsapp Groups section?

WhatsApp groups section is a feature within the WhatsApp messaging app that allows users to create and join groups with multiple members. In this section, users can see all the groups they are a part of and manage them.

From the groups section, users can create new groups, search for and join existing groups, leave groups they no longer wish to be a part of, and manage group settings such as changing the group's name, profile picture, and description.

Additionally, the groups section allows users to see all the group chats they have participated in and quickly access them for continued conversations. This feature is useful for both personal and business communication as it allows for easy collaboration and communication with a group of people.

(With inputs from IANS)