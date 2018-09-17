WhatsApp, which is a standout among the most-used instant messaging platforms with more than 200 million users has officially revealed features in 2018, which makes the platform even more engaging to use.

The app has as revealed more user-friendly features including Swipe to Reply, Dark mode, message forwarding and more. Here are three new features in the WhatsApp latest update has been made accessible for beta users - soon to be rolled out for regular users.

WhatsApp is working on a 'Swipe to Reply' feature that will enable users to instantly reply to a message using a swipe gesture on the screen from their finger. While this feature is accessible for iOS users, it is presently all set to make its introduction in Android smartphones. With this feature, you will never again have to tap and hold the message box to get the Reply button. One merely needs to swipe right the message they need to answer to, and the application will give you the option to reply. This feature is not accessible as of now but is being improved continuously before its final release.

WhatsApp is additionally working on Dark Mode feature for both Android and iOS, which will help decrease strain on user's eyes while using the application in dim light, or at night, and will likewise help monitor battery. However, there's no official word from the company on when this feature will become a part of WhatsApp latest update, but we anticipate that this feature will be taken off soon.

The platform continues including new features for groups. WhatsApp as of late included a feature that gives more powers to administrators to manage individuals from the group. With this feature, administrators get the privilege to choose who can send messages to the group.

However, this doesn't imply that they wouldn't have the capacity to read the messages exchanged in the group. To use this feature, head towards group settings and then to the 'send messages' option. With this WhatsApp latest update, administrators of groups get two choices — 'all participants' or 'only admins' can take part in the group. This feature has already been made available for both Android and iOS users.

Also, a month ago, Google said that WhatsApp users will have the capacity to back up their information from chats to Google Drive without fretting over it being included against the drive storage limit. This update will be rolled out beginning November 12, 2018.