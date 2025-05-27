In a long-awaited update, WhatsApp is now officially available as a native app on iPad, bringing one of the world's most popular messaging platforms to Apple's larger screen for the first time. The move comes after years of user demand and marks a significant expansion of WhatsApp's cross-device capabilities.

The new iPad app includes the full suite of WhatsApp features — from end-to-end encrypted messaging and media sharing to voice and video calls with up to 32 participants. Users can also share screens, toggle between front and back cameras, and access chat lock for private conversations, making the app fully functional and secure on tablet devices.

Designed with productivity in mind, WhatsApp for iPad is optimized for multitasking on iPadOS, supporting Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, allowing users to message while browsing or plan group trips during calls. It also supports Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, expanding usability for work and creative tasks.

Crucially, the app uses WhatsApp's multi-device technology, syncing messages and calls across iPhone, Mac, and now iPad — all while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Related