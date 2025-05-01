A viral message doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms has once again sparked panic by falsely claiming that the app is recording all user calls and monitoring chats in coordination with government agencies. It also introduces a fictitious "three red tick marks" system allegedly used to signal if the government is taking legal action against a user.

Claim

According to the message, WhatsApp has implemented a new security system wherein:

All calls are being recorded.

Messages are monitored by government authorities.

Devices are connected to a central "Ministry system."

New ticks in red, including combinations of one to three red ticks, indicate that the government is either reading, taking action, or preparing to arrest users based on their chats.

The message even warns users not to share "wrong" or "anti-government" content, citing potential consequences under "new communication rules".

Fact check

International Business Times has verified the contents of this message and found the claims to be completely false.

There is no such feature on WhatsApp involving red tick marks, nor is there any mechanism by which the Indian government can record WhatsApp calls or monitor private messages without user consent. Here are the facts:

WhatsApp's tick system remains unchanged:

One grey tick: Message sent

Two grey ticks: Message delivered

Two blue ticks: Message read (if read receipts are enabled)

There are no red ticks or any combination of tick colors introduced to represent government surveillance or action.

End-to-end encryption still applies:

WhatsApp has reiterated multiple times that all chats and calls are protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that only the sender and receiver can access the content. Even WhatsApp itself cannot read messages or listen to calls.

No new "communication rules" announced:

Neither WhatsApp nor the Indian government has issued any notification about changes in how messages or calls are monitored. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has previously flagged similar messages as fake and urged users not to fall for such misinformation.

Recycled hoax:

The viral message isn't new—it first appeared in 2021 and resurfaces periodically with slight modifications. It is part of a broader trend of social media hoaxes that use fear-mongering tactics to go viral.

The viral WhatsApp message about red tick marks and government surveillance is completely false. WhatsApp has not introduced any such feature, and users' messages and calls continue to remain private and encrypted.

Users are advised not to forward or believe in such unverified claims. When in doubt, always cross-check with official sources or trusted fact-checking platforms.

Have you received this viral message? Share it with us at editori@ibtimes.co.in and we'll help verify it.