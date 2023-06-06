Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now back online after facing a global outage, including India. Several WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices for hours.

Many people also reported to have experienced issues with sending and downloading media, reports WABetaInfo. It said the outage started on Monday and was rectified some time later. Taking to Twitter several users pointed out the outage.

While one user asked, "Is WhatsApp down or is it just me?" another posted, "#WhatsApp down? Hello Twitter."

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 76 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 17 per cent while using the application, and 7 per cent while sending messages.

The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.

In January this year, the messaging platform WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS.

The platform in October last year also had suffered a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

On safety front, WhatsApp has recently upgraded its technology to filter out scammers using it to deceive people through international calls. They lure unsuspecting users by placing missed calls, prompting the recipients to initiate contact or respond with a message, only to fall prey to the scam.

WhatsApp said the platform continues to provide safety measures such as "Block and Report" and user safety education, the company proactively expunges bad actors from its platform.

(With inputs from IANS)