Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will further enhance user experience in the group chatting in the messenger app.

Reliable tipster WABetaInfo, while using the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.18.335, has discovered that the company has introduced long-awaited private reply option in group chat.

Once the user sees a notification on WhatsApp group, he/she can tap on that particular message and the 'private reply' will pop up on the screen and continue communication with the concerned person, which will be not visible to other members of the chat group.

WABetaInfo also adds that this feature will also work even on old chat sessions in the group. This is definitely a valuable addition to the WhatsApp, which will allow individuals to discuss topics privately. Sometimes, if the user knows two persons with the same name leads to sending messages to the wrong person.

For now, WhatsApp is testing this feature only in Android, but it is expected to expand the availability to the iOS very soon initially via beta testing and finally release it on both the mobile OS platforms, most probably before the end of December.

A few weeks ago, WhatsApp released stickers to make conversation even more fun on the world's most used messenger app. Both the WhatsApp versions—iOS and Android—will allow the use of stickers not only from the in-house pack but also third-party in coming weeks.

For, WhatsApp will offer a set of APIs and interfaces references to the third-party sticker app creators that will help them to build sticker for WhatsApp on Android or iOS.

They can publish their sticker app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and users who download and install the app will be able to start sending those stickers right from within WhatsApp.

