Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as a shocker for many. Its been over three months, and even now it's hard to come in terms with the fact that the young actor is no more. The unfaithful incident that caused Sushant to take this drastic step is unknown.

However, since then, a lot of conspiracy theories surrounding his death has come into the spotlight. From sharing Sushant's dead body pictures and videos to circling marks on the actor's deceased body fans have had a gamut of emotions over these months.

Leaked video of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body

Despite media, appealing not to post or share disturbing pictures of the dead body. This morning we again woke up with yet another heart-wrenching video of Sushant Singh Rajput where he is being laid to rest peacefully in a white cloth.

A twitter user shared the video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains and captioned it as, "I Don't want to share this video but sharing just because if everyone feels to watch any Bollywood movie just see this once #justiceforsushantsinghrajput." (sic)

Ankita Lokhande schools the fans

The video was bound to be hurtful and disturbing for many. The Pavitra Rishta actress came to the rescue and blasted on the user saying, "What's wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him, but this isn't the way to show ur support or love to him remove this video rite now !!(sic)"

It seems that Ankita's words fell on deaf ears as the video is still there. The discussion of whether the video should be removed or not is still going on.

Check out the posts below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death enquiry

For the unversed, the post mortem and viscera reports of SSR that were re-examined by the forensic team of AIIMS have been submitted to the CBI team probing the actor's death case, and no trace of organic poison has been found in Sushant's body reportedly.