N Chandrasekaran, the executive chairman of Tata Sons was paid a remuneration of Rs 65.52 crore for the financial year 2019. He received a commission on a profit of about Rs 54 crore on behalf of the company even after the company's auto sector witnessed a massive downfall in the first quarter of the financial year. Chandrasekaran got a 19 percent hike in his compensation of Rs 55.11 crore in the financial year 2018 which included a commission of Rs 47 crore.

Saurabh Agarwal, the executive director of Tata Sons took home a pay of Rs 16.45 crore which was an increment of 22 percent from the last year. His compensation includes Rs 12 crore commission on profit.

The remuneration paid to chairmen of leading firms is as follows:

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, took home a remuneration of Rs 15 crore. Ambani has his salary capped at Rs 15 crore which is about Rs 5 crore less than the two directors of the company. He has been getting the same take-home for the past 11 years. He has been setting up a personal example for moderating in marginal compensation levels.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, has a gross salary of Rs 18.88 crore as compared to Rs 19.37 crore last year. His compensation includes a fixed salary of Rs 8.80 crore along with Rs 1.13 crore perks, a bonus of Rs 2.73 crore, stock option worth Rs 5.79 crore and Rs 0.43 crore as contribution to PF, superannuation and consultancy fees.

Deepak Parekh, the non-executive and non-independent chairman of HDFC bank, took home a remuneration of about Rs 2.5 crore.

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, took home a salary package of Rs 24.67 crore in the financial year 2019. Parekh's compensation included a fixed salary component of Rs 6.07 crore, variable pay of Rs 10.96 crore and perquisites of about Rs 7.64 crore.