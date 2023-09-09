"One Family. One Earth. One Future," is exactly what netizens have found themselves reminding Delhi administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team G20 after images and videos of heart-wrenching cruelty to stray animals and street dogs found their way on social media.

As India revels in the spotlight that G20 Presidency and descent of world leaders have brought, it also comes under the scanner for hiding and disowning the other side of its Capital.

As a part of the glossing over of Delhi, sanitization exercise and preparations for the G20, all the stray dogs have been removed from the streets; with a shocking amount of cruelty inflicted upon innocent street dogs by the Modi government and Municipal Corporation, Delhi in preparation for the G20.

People For Animals raises objection

In the video shared by People For Animals, dogs can be seen being dragged by their necks, legs, beaten up, traumatized and thrown into cages. Chances are they are being denied food and water, subjected to extreme fear and stress. It is clear that the dogs collected and caged in the run up to the G20 will be released back into the streets, but not the ones they were picked up from. Some pups, allegedly, have been separated from their mothers in the process.

"In preparation for the G20 in Delhi, it has been brought to our notice through various videos on social media platform that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and its administration has launched a massive illegal drive to pick up our community dogs from several areas across the city in a most cruel and arbitrary manner," says a video by People for Animals, with disturbing images of whining dogs being caught in a cruel manner.

Further, the dogs have been shifted to animal sterilization units without proper records. It also says that, "already a few mothers and pups have been separated and there is a blind dog at the airport that remains untraceable." The issue is not just of unethical cruelty to voiceless animals but also a violation of animal welfare board of india guidelines which prohibits animal relocation. The irony of the circumstance is not lost on anyone. "Are these dogs not family? Not a part of the community?"

Practice what you preach

Shock and fury took over on social media. Not just animal activists, but many questioned, "What is the point of tall themes and promises like One Family, One Future, if this is how animals are treated in the process?" Echoing the sentiments of many, one wrote, "This could have been handled in a far more humane way. Shame on the administration."

