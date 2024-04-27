Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor on 25th December 2023, on Christmas day to the world. It was the first time when Raha met paparazzi and they clicked her. Since there it has been two-to-three times either Ranbir or Alia held Raha in their arms as they were papped in and around the city. Be it Jeh's birthday or Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivity, paps captured Raha and her moods effortlessly.

Despite Alia Bhatt shielding Raha's face behind an umbrella; paps flashes the camera light, zooming in on the baby's face

On Friday evening, Alia was seen carrying Raha as she headed to Kareena's house, but this time they decided to shield Raha and cover her face behind an umbrella and didn't let paps take her pic.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced online.

In the video, Alia is seen carrying Raha in her arms while her nanny shields the mother-daughter with umbrellas.

Alia was seen hiding her daughter from photographers. While Raha was looking at the paps, Alia went ahead closer to her car, Raha turned around and saw paps and looked at them with curiosity.

For the outing, Alia wore a white co-ord set, while Raha wore a beautiful frock, her hair wasn't tied and looked like it was a casual meet and greet.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Alia hiding Raha's face, a section of users slammed Alia for hiding after showing Raha's face multiple times, while some slammed the media for zooming in despite Alia trying to hide.

A user wrote, "Why they are covering her when they had already revealed her face?"

Another wrote, "Please stop flashing so many cameras on that little girl."

Kareena Kapoor hosted friends and family at her home on Friday. Apart from Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor. The paparazzi also spotted Neha Dhupia outside Kareena's home.

Neha posted a video on her IG stories about creative activities for toddlers. Kareena had arranged a playdate for Raha, Neha's daughter Mehr and son Gurik; and her sons Taimur and Jehangir.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and welcomed Raha on November 6 of the same year.