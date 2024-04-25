It was a star-studded night at the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heeramandi's premiere. The web series will be released on May 1 on Netflix.

The screening saw who's who from Bollywood, adding a dash of sparkle to the glam night.

Several stars, including Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Esha Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Farida Jalal, Richa Chadha, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari with Sidharth, and Patralekha among others, attended the screening on Wednesday night.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended the screening with an army of security and posed for shutterbugs.

Salman Khan has worked with the ace director in the iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The actor was seen wearing a black shirt and anime-printed jeans for the night.

Alia Bhatt exuded charm and elegance in her traditional outfit. She was accompanied at the event by her mom Soni Razdan, and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. All three actors looked breathtakingly beautiful as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Team Heermandi — Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah and Fardeen Khan—posed for shutterbugs at the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor ignore Urvashi Rautela; latter goes and hugs Alia Bhatt and poses with her

Several pictures and videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media. One of the videos that has gone viral shows Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor ignoring Urvashi Rautela.

The clip shows Urvashi, posing on the red carpet, wherein Alia walks by and kind of avoids looking at Urvashi, while Neetu who was standing beside Urvashi also doesn't greet Uvrashi. This was enough for netizens to comprehend that Alia and Neetu ignored Urvashi.

However, the clip further shows, Urvashi called Alia and went and hugged her. Neetu and Soni then greeted Urvashi.

Fans slammed Alia and Neetu for ignoring Urvashi Rautela

A user wrote, "Urvashi was still humble enough to acknowledge her even though she knew very well that Neetu was ignoring her.. it's actually sad that these people don't respect outsiders who are working hard to be seen.."

The next one wrote, "Alia and Neetu are ignoring."

However, on Thursday, Urvashi took to her social media and dropped a slew of pictures with Alia Bhatt.

Take a look:

Other celebs at the Heeramandi screening were, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday they arrived together, and Rekha looked elegant in a golden saree.

Vicky Kaushal made a style statement and looked dapper in a black outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari who recently announced her engagement, wore a gorgeous, traditional anarkali. She was accompanied by her fiance, actor Siddharth.

Siddharth opted for a classic bandhgala. In one of the clips, Aditi can be seen holding her beau Siddharth's arm and asking him to come pose with her.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twinned in royal blue outfits. Richa Chadha was seen flaunting her baby bump.