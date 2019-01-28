Karthik Subbaraj has tasted his biggest ever box office success in the form of Rajinikanth's Petta. The movie has shown that he can make commercial movies with ease and not just new-age films aimed at the youths.

He quit his high-paying IT job to pursue his dreams in films and made his debut in Pizza in 2002. The horror thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi was a massive hit after garnering unanimous positive reviews. His next film was Siddharth's Jigarthanda, which also tasted commercial success as well as won critical appreciation.

His next movie Iravi was received well by the critics, but did not fare well at the box office. His fourth venture Mercury was a silent film which released in multiple languages.

After doing content-heavy films, he opted to direct Rajinikanth in Petta, which was an out-and-out commercial film. Now, all eyes are on his next film.

Karthik Subbaraj had announced a movie with Dhanush two years ago, but it was put on a backburner after he got a call to work with Rajinikanth in Petta. Now, the director is going to revive the movie and work on the said project.

The director has said that he will commence the shooting in the next few months. The upcoming movie will be funded by Y Not Sashikanth of Iruddhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha fame. It is said to be a gangster film set in London.

It was rumoured that Hollywood stars Al Pacino or Robert Di Nero might be part of the mega-budget flick.