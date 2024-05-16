'What's with her accent?': Ask fans as Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar says, 'Pray I don't trip' as she makes her Cannes debut

Cannes Film Festival 2024 is underway and these Indian Celebes will be dominating on the red carpet. OG Queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai has already reached Cannes and will be shining at the red carpet. Kiara Advani, who is making her debut on the red carpet, was spotted on Wednesday night as she headed for Cannes.

Apart from Kiara Advani, and Aishwarya Rai, celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, and social media influencers like Virag Ghelani, and Ayush Mehra among others will also be shining on the red carpet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet wearing a stunning orange gown.

'I pray I don't trip over my gown on the red carpet': Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut

On day 2 of Cannes 2024, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar. attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad Max Saga.

On Wednesday, Namita took to her social media and dropped a slew of photos of herself as she made her Cannes debut.

The entrepreneur looked beautiful in a mint green gown with a thigh-high slit and a long train created by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal.

Before walking the red carpet, Namit Thappar, Brut India before walking the Cannes red carpet.

When asked how it feel to be at Cannes 2024, Namita said, "Wonderful! Look at the vibe, there is fashion, there are movies, and there is music. It is just brilliant being here; enjoying it." About her dress, she said, "I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet."

However, netizens didn't quite like her accent and trolled her for the same.

A user wrote, "Why she has to open her mouth so big just to make an ascent.."

Another mentioned, "Irony is these fashinostas feel people are watching them, sadly that's not the case. There is much more useful content out there..if you have money any place can roll out a red carpet for you ! Not to imply she is undeserving.."

When will Kiara join?

Kiara will be joining the Cannes Film Festival for the Cinema Gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair, where six women from different backgrounds will be honoured for their contributions to the entertainment industry. As for Sobhita, The Monkey Man actor will also join a party hosted by a brand, alongside stars like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.