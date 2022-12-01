Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear. Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore said the system blackout happened due to the damage of optic fibre cable.

However, officials said that the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon.

Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.