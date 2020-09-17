Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has turned our very own Hum Saath Saath Hain Bollywood Parivar into a place where maligning, trashing and mudslinging has become a common sight.

The movement of #JusticeForSSR began with full vigor and voice but now has boiled down to nepotism, the controversy around drug abuse, and much more. Kangana Ranaut who never shies away from giving her opinion or venting out what she has in mind is once again trending on Twitter for her violent statements.

Let's take a look at what happened now.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan vs Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan

Last 24 hours have turned Twitter into a war zone. Tuesday morning, veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha that few people are trying to defame the film industry which has left the industry divided in terms of the opinions. She referred to Ravi Kishan's remarks on Bollywood's drug addiction.

On Monday Ravi Kishan said, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing excellent work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."

Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Ravi Kishan saying, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.

Actress Kangana Ranaut vs actress Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan

The whole battle began when Kangana Ranaut again took to her social media handle and took a jibe at the veteran actress. Kangana tweeted, in hindi, कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं।

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

That translates as, 'What thali (plate) is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours."

"Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," asked Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut at a video interview on Times Now spoke about the remarks that she made on Jaya Bachchan.

Watch:

She further said: "Jaya Bachcanji was protected by a man, we can't deny the fact that Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi were beaten to death"



There are expectations from heroines to behave like wives on set: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/MZ8ABSqg4N — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had called the film industry a 'gutter' and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it had been exposed to drugs.

Ravi Kishan justifies his statements.

Ravi responded to her comments. ANI quoted him as saying, "I expected Jaya Ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs, but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya Ji and I joined, the situation was not like this, but now we need to protect the industry." The Bhojpuri actor had alleged that drugs are being smuggled into India by Pakistan and China, in a ploy to corrupt the youth."

As per the reports, Mumbai Police said the security had been enhanced as a precautionary measure after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry's image in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and the people from the fraternity stood by Jaya's comments.

Shabana Azmi also hailed Jaya Bachchan for her statements. She told ANI, "It was a much-needed statement and its significance increases because it was on the floor of the House. Kudos to Jaya Bachchan."

Whereas Dia Mirza tweeted, "Jayaji is right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contributing to social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."