Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous 2023, he created a hat trick at the box office with his film surpassing Rs 1000 crores. From Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawaan, SRK gave his fans an action-packed treat.

The actor was away from film for nearly four after his last film Zero failed at the box office in the year 2018. Fans and critics of SRK concluded that SRK's career is over.

Netizens were enraged when Shah Rukh Khan was snubbed from the recent Filmfare Awards 2024. Ranbir Kapoor was awarded as Best Actor award, and Alia Bhatt won for Best Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Netizens questioned why SRK didn't bag an award for his role in Jawaan.

Shah Rukh Khan was nominated in the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) category for his films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. Despite being the only actor nominated for 2 films in one category, he lost the award to Ranbir Kapoor who won it for his role in 'Animal'.

A user wrote, "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan made Hindi cinema give a nationwide HGOTY (Highest Grosser Of The Year) after many years with #Jawan. Ek black statue ko lekar kya bolna. Apna stature bahut bada hai. (What can we say about a black statue more than that? His stature is even bigger)."

Infact, a day after the Filmfare awards Shah Rukh Kha hosted a meet and greet event for fans in Mumbai to celebrate the success of his last film Dunki.

At the fan meet, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans and clicked pictures. He spoke about the reason he was away from film for over four years. However, there is one video that has caught everyone's attention.

SRK said, "I felt bad, for four years I didn't go to the set which was part of my daily life. Every morning I used to go to the film set, wear good clothes, put makeup on and work with beautiful people. It was new to work after 5 years, as I have been working for over 33 years and it was the first time when I took a break. You feel nervous and you feel that I hope that I have got the film right. The fans showered love upon me and for all my three films. I am very thankful to the audiences and fans all around the world and making me realise that whatever I am doing is right and I should keep on doing it."

SRK wins hearts with his gesture

A video shared by an SRK fan page on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans on the stage and a young man began shivering as soon as he approached Shah Rukh. He held him by his shoulders and helped him calm down before posing for pictures with him and his friends. The young fan also broke down and SRK calmed him down.

Dunki was released in December and earned around ₹450 crore at the worldwide box office.