SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated and biggest films of the year. Starring stalwarts like Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and many others; the film is expected to shatter all box-office records. Just like Baahubali, Rajamouli has immersed himself into the project. Alia Bhatt too is super-excited to join hands with Rajamouli. The film also marks her first southern project.

"I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I'm extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej," Alia had told DNA.

Rajamouli has also been heaping praises on the actress. He had said in an interview that he needed someone who doesn't get shadowed by NTR - Ram Charan's presence. "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Jr NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her," he had said in an interview.

Now, as per reports, Rajamouli will take a break after RRR. And soon after the break, he would start working on his next with Mahesh Babu in the lead. A report states that it was Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad who came up with the plot of the project for Mahesh Babu. A team is working on the scripting and other details of the project. If the reports are anything to go by, the film will be equally grand and challenging.