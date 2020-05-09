Abbas-Mustan thriller film 'Ajnabee' was among the cult classics of Indian cinema. The 2001 film was an adaptation of the 1992 American thriller 'Consenting Adults' featuring the foursome Jodi of Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

However, it seems that there was something wrong about the sets of the movie Ajnabee that it became a stage of controversies and fights. There was news of Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu getting into a dirty cat-fight. However, if the report is to be believed, not only Kareena and Bipasha but also there was a spat between Bobby Deol's wife and Kareena.

How did Kareena and Tanya's fight happen?

Actually, it so happened that Bobby Deol's wife was helping Bipasha with her costumes, as it was her first movie in Bollywood. This miffed Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita and so she got in an argument with Bobby Deol.

Initially, Bobby ignored the whole thing, but his wife couldn't. Tanya lashed out Babita for targeting her husband and started misbehaving with her. This raged Kareena Kapoor tremendously and even she got involved in this ugly fight.

Talking about the same Bebo told Filmfare that, "Actually, there was a problem with his (Bobby Deol) wife, Tanya. She didn't behave properly with my mother. And I didn't like that."

In fact, it is also reported that Tanya Deol got so inflamed that she even slapped the 39-year-old actress. However, those speculations seem a little far fetched, given Bobby and Kareena had a cordial relationship at that time.

How Kareena took revenge on Bobby Deol

Later on, this infamous fight became a matter of tension between the Deol's and Kapoor's that it even affects the career of the 'Soldier' actor. It was reported that Imtiaz Ali's Blockbuster movie 'Jab We Met' was initially offered to Bobby Deol but Kareena made sure that the role was given to her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor instead.

During an interview, Bobby Deol shed further light on the issue, as he revealed to India Today, "Back then, it was titled Geet. I had seen Socha Na Tha (which starred Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol) and instantly reached out to Imtiaz saying that he's an incredible storyteller with a terrific future. I told him that I wanted to work with him and he had the script of (what eventually became) Jab We Met ready. He was looking for financiers."

"Days passed. And suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry," he added.