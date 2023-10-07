Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made India proud as she walked the ramp as L'Oréal's ambassador at Pairs Fashion Week. The actor looked divine in the gold ensemble. She stunned everyone with her aura and presence. Several videos of Ash dancing with Kendell Jenner surfaced online. However beautiful Ash looked, the actress was brutally trolled for her weight. A section of netizens thought she looked fat and her face was filled with fillers and Botox, her natural beauty has faded now.

Did Aishwarya Rai Photoshop her pictures?

But fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt it was one of her best looks in recent times.

Two days after her appearance at Parish Fashion Week. She attended an event in Gateway of India.

The actor wore a stunning black gown and a black overcoat with white embroidery on the sleeves.

On Friday, Aishwarya shared an Instagram carousel from the recent event attended by the actor.

As soon as the actor dropped the pics, she was slammed for editing her pictures and also photoshopping the pictures to make herself look slim. In fact, her hair which looked wavy was actually looking dark and very prim and proper.

Netizens were disappointed with Aishwarya's photoshopped pictures.

Doting husband Abhishek Bachchan is also hearts for wife Aishwarya's pics

People claim that Aishwarya 'photoshopped' her pics

A user wrote, "How much photoshopped is too much photoshopped?"

Another mentioned, "Too much photoshopped you're pretty accept yourself the way you are?"

The third one mentioned, "Wish you wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure but everybody's body changes as they age which is totally fine and completely beautiful so many young girls look up to her I wish you would just own it."

Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama. It narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.