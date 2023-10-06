Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame with the mythological show Ramayana. The actor essayed the role of Ram and later married his Debina Bonnerjee who played Sita in the mythological show.

The actor then went on to be part of several television shows as the protagonist and then moved to Bollywood. After his successful stint on TV and Bollywood, the actor will soon be foraying into a web show. Known for good looks and physique. The actor is often in the news for his kind-hearted deeds.

Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to person who collapsed on a Mumbai street

On Thursday, a video of the actor went viral which shows Gurmeet Choudhary was captured administering CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a man who had collapsed on the streets of Andheri, Mumbai.

Gurmeet is seen administering chest compressions and requesting another person to rub the individual's feet while performing CPR.

Onlookers were amazed to see Gurmeet trying his best to revive the young man who had collapsed.

Gurmeet's act of bravery was not well received by the netizens. A section of netizens lauded him for his presence of mind. Most of them were of the view that he could have taken to the hospital rather than doing this.

Netizens react

A user, "Hospital leke Jao immediately." (Take him to hospital).

Another mentioned, "This is not the correct way to do CPR. After every 30 chest compressions, he has to give mouth-to-mouth respiration also. But yes his chest compression was adequate."

The third one was of the view, "Please don't post the face of..."

Work front

Gurmeet Choudhary was then seen as Maan Singh Khurana in 'Geet Hui Sabse Parayi'. He also featured in 'Punnar Vivah' opposite Kratika Sengar. He was a part of reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'.

Gurmeet Choudhary has been married to Debina Bonnerjee since 2006. They have two daughters together.