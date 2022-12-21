Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account and shared the surreal moment when he exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Vijay Diwas Jashn recently.

The annual event 'Vijay Diwas Jashn' was held in the National Capital on December 16. It marks the end of the 13-day 1971 Indo-Pak war and the Liberation of Bangladesh. Special tributes were paid to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty during the 1971 War.

Siddharth, who was lauded for his impeccable performance as Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', was among the eminent guests at the Jashn.

Later, the actor took to social media and wrote, "It was truly an honour and such an incredible experience for me to be invited for the Vijay Diwas Jashn, by the Chief of Army. To top it all, to be in the esteemed company of The President of India, Smt. #DroupadiMurmu and Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji was even more special! Interacting with the real heroes of our country, filled me with pride and so much emotion that this day is a memory I truly will cherish forever. Big love and respect."

Netizens upbeat after Sidharth shared picture

Seeing Sidharth Malhotra greeting PM Modi with folded hands at Vijay Diwas Jashn; fans flocked to his comments section and praised the star for his gesture.

A fan mentioned, "Many more successful years ahead Sid ❤️. You deserve all the best things in life my Kohinoor Heera."

Another mentioned, "You gave us the Experience of Admiring our Real hero Capt.Vikram batra .. Thank you❤️ and you were just amazing in that role."

On Professional front

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Thank God. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force, Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha. Apart from this he also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, the film will directly be heading to OTT on Netflix.