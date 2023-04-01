Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar shut down the rumours of an alleged tiff by bonding and laughing over the speculations at the NMACC launch event. The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was every bit of a star studded with celebs attending the event looking their stylish best. Karan and Priyanka were seen enjoying themselves at the event without a trace of any awkwardness or cold vibes.

What went down at the launch event

PeeCee and KJo were seen sharing a long hug and engaging in some fun conversation. Karan also gave Nick Jonas a warm hug and the trio were seen bonding. The rumours of a tiff between the two started when Priyanka, in a recent interview, revealed that she was pushed to a corner and had beef with people in Bollywood. Many on social media were quick to conclude that Priyanka was in fact talking about Karan Johar.

Priyanka's viral interview

The Fashion actress told Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert that it was the hostility she faced from the industry that made her move to Hollywood. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," Priyanka said.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added.