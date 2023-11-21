Congratulations are in order as content czarina Ektaa Kapoor became the first Indian to win the International Emmy Directorate Award. The head honcho of Balaji Films and Telefilms was honoured with the award at the 51st International Emmy Awards' World Television Festival 2023, held in New York, on November 20 (November 21 in India). Deepak Chopra presented the award to her on the prestigious stage.

Ektaa got emotional and thanked her mother Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta has become the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the honour. She said in a statement after her win, "I'm delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences."

For the big day, Ekta wore an orange sharara set by Nupur Kanoi featuring embellished silver work all over. She accessorised her attire with a statement neckpiece, set in diamonds and emeralds.

She styled her hair in soft waves as she smiled for the camera on the red carpet. ,

Do you know much how her outfit costs?

Ekta Kapoor's outfit is priced at Rs 149,800 and is purely made of crepe fabric

Netizens were however not happy with the choice of her outfit.

Ekta Kapoor is a maverick director, film producer, and businesswoman and has juggled several roles successfully. She is known for completely changing India's television landscape and pioneering a genre of television content.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', are television soaps that started in the year 2000 and since then there has been no stopping.