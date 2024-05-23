It was indeed a thrilling match as RR won against RCB, crores of fans supported RCB and wanted RCB batter Virat's team to win, but RCB's loss and elimination was disheartening. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and social media influencer Orry were among the celebrities who attended Thursday's Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminator round. However, Bengaluru was knocked out of the series.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen cheering and waving during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Another clip shows, Janhvi Kapoor reacting to RCB star Virat Kohli's run out of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel.

'What is this craze?': Fans throw phones at Orry, Janhvi Kapoor click their photos during RCB vs RR clash; leaves internet furious

A video shows fans throwing phones at Orry and Janhvi Kapoor. Both of them were seen catching the phone and were smiling.

At the stadium, fans threw phones so that Orry and Janhvi would click the pics and send them back.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a purple top with a glittering trophy printed on the front.

As RCB faced elimination from IPL 2024, the internet was flooded with reactions from fans as well as supporters.

A meme-fest followed on X (formerly Twitter) with users sharing the choicest of memes and jokes about Bengaluru never having lifted the IPL trophy.

Virat motivates RCB players

On Thursday morning, RCB shared snippets from the dressing room, revealing how Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik expressed their emotions after the crushing loss and thanked fans for their support.

Virat said, "To be very honest, the first half of the season was really under-par performance from us.We started playing for our own self-respect, and the confidence came back. The way we turned things around and qualified was truly special, something that I'll always, always cherish and remember because it took a lot of character and heart from each member of the team."

Coming back to Janhvi, she will be seen in the romantic cricket drama "Mr and Mrs Mahi", opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film will hit theatres on May 31.