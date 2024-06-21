Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha avoids paparazzi; refuses to pose with Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha post-get-together

On Thursday, Sonakshi was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area. It so happened that Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended a family dinner at Zaheer's residence ahead of the grand wedding.

However, Sonakshi was seen entering the building in a hurry and avoiding the paparazzi stationed there.

The soon-to-be bride wore a white ensemble and kept her hair tied.

Sonakshi refused to pose for the shutterbugs and hurriedly entered the building.

Netizens trolled Sonakshi Sinha for avoiding paps ahead of her wedding.

A user wrote, "Why is she avoiding paps?"

Another mentioned, "She is full of attitude."

Even after her brief meeting at Zaheer's place, Sonakshi when she stepped out of the building in a white-hued salwar suit. The bride-to-be refused to pose for the paps and rushed towards her car.

A clip shows Sonakshi's car was spotted at Zaheer's residence, and the actress ensured that the paps couldn't take her pictures. She covered her car's windows with black curtains and also added a bedsheet in the front.

Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose for shutterbugs

Hours later her father-actor Shatrughan Sinha posed for paparazzi along with his son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal. They were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

Sonakshi's wedding invite leaked!

Earlier last week, Sonakshi's wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also features an audio QR code and a heartwarming note by Sonakshi and Zaheer. "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there," read the invite.

A Redditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which the duo has confirmed their marriage.

Sonakshi says, "The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend."

Zaheer adds, "To being each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Sonakshi says, "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

For the unversed, Sonakshi's wedding reception will take place at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian in Bandra on June 23.

A recent report from News18 Showsha mentioned that celebs who will be attending the wedding are Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.