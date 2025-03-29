Neha Sharma might not have had a successful career in Bollywood, but down South, the diva is a big hit. Neha has been a part of several blockbuster south Indian films and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. From her gym videos to her event outfits; everything grabs the spotlight.

And now, a recent video of the actress flaunting her curves in bikini has taken over social media. In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, the Mubarakan actress, who is off to a vacation in Sri Lanka, recently shared a video of her adjusting her swimwear. The actress looked sensational in the attire. However, not everyone on social media was as impressed.

Social media reactions

Many questioned Neha's action and wondered what was she trying to do. "Neha thoda to sharma (Neha have some shame)," wrote a user. "Gorgeous no, vulgar yes," another user commented. "Dikhana bhi nahi aata chupana bhi nahi aata (Doesn't know how to show, how to hide)," read a comment.

"Movie na mile to ....in harkato pe utar ate hai (This is what they do when they don't get movies)," another comment read. "She knows how instagram algorithm works!!" a person opined. "What is she trying to show?" another person asked.

The Jayantabhai Ki Love Story actress has been dropping several pics and videos from her Sri Lankan getaway. The diva has filled our timelines with sultry pictures flaunting her enviable figure. On the personal front, Neha is said to be dating a Croatian footballer.

Who is Neha dating?

Neha is reportedly dating Petar Sliskovic. Petar has also played in Indian Super League (ISL) for Chennaiyin FC and, most recently, Jamshedpur FC. The two often get spotted together holding hands and getting mushy. Though their body language has established that there is something brewing there, but the duo is yet to make it official.