Neha Sharma has a huge fan following. The Crook actress left her fans in a tizzy when she was spotted with a mystery man recently. The video of the duo posing together for the photo-ops and walking hand-in-hand left fans amused. However, many couldn't identify the mystery man in Neha's life.

Who is the mystery man

For the uninitiated, the mystery man is a renowned name in the sports industry. The dashing man Neha was seen with was Croatian footballer Petar Sliskovic. Petar began his professional journey back in 2011 and has also played in Indian Super League (ISL) for Chennaiyin FC and, most recently, Jamshedpur FC. Neha and Petar's body language has left very little to the imagination for their fans.

Neha Sharma made her acting debut in Bollywood with Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi. Neha was also seen in Hindi films Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum in 2012 and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Though the film was loved by one and all, it didn't turn into many lucrative offers for the actress. Over the years, Neha has made a space for herself in the southern film industry and always has her kitty full.

Neha on being an outsider

Neha, being an outsider in the industry, has always been vocal about the need for being relevant. "It has been over 10 years since I started my journey in Bollywood. And the one thing that I have learned is that staying relevant is important because people forget you since there's a new guy or a guy being launched every day," she had once said in an interview with HT.

"And they have the whole industry supporting them. If you are an industry kid, you have the whole fraternity pushing them, so for an outsider, the only way you can survive this is try to be relevant," she further added.