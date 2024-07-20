The much-awaited film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk was released on Friday, 19 July. The film has garnered mixed responses from movie-goers and critics alike.

The trailer and songs of the film have been immensely pouplar with the masses. On Thursday night, the premier of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad Newz was held which saw a galaxy of stars under one roof namely Katrina Kaif, Vicky, Tripti Dimri, and Neha Dhupia among others.

Katrina and Vicky were inseparable at the screening. However, Tripti lit up the evening with her infectious smile as she interacted with paps.

The film has garnered mixed response at the box office. Vicky's over-the-top West Delhi kind of off has been widely appreciated by fans.

Spoiler alert! Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma, Kajol; celebs who have crucial cameos in Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, it was Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's screen presence that was also lauded on average by the movie-goers. Some found that the chemistry was not up to the mark, some called it bore and snoozefest.

Apart from the cast, several celebs have cameos in the film.

Ananya Pandey has a crucial role in the film. She is playing the role of an actor, who will be playing the role of Saloni Bagga (Tripti Dimri) in the biopic.

Neha Sharma stealing our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DgATSXBexk — CRUSH SLOT (@CrushSlot) July 20, 2024

What's the connection?

Bad Newz sheds light on a rare and fascinating pregnancy condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. This phenomenon, where a woman carries twins from different biological fathers, is as intriguing as it is uncommon. In the film, Tripti's pregnancy condition is heteropaternal superfecundation wherein Vicky and Ammy both are the child's father.

Tripti narrates her life experiences to Ananya.

In the opening disclaimers, 'Thank You Ananya Panday' is duly mentioned.

Neha Sharma essays the role of Sejal, who turns out to be Ammy Virk's love interest in the film.

A scene of Kajol from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum plays an important role in Tripti and Vicky's love story.

Neha Dhupiaessays the role of Maa carona and Sheeba Chadha essays the role of Vicky's mother.

Bad Newz is a sequel to the 2019 movie, Good Newwz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. However, the film is not similar or based on the same subject.