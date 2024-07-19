Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri's 'Bad Newz' was released in theatres on Friday, July 19. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from movie-goers.

The screening of Bad Newz was held on Thursday night. Who's who from the industry made their presence on the red carpet of the screening. Vicky and Katrina walked hand-in-hand as they attended the screening of Bad Newz. Vicky also clicked selfies with the fans.

The couple posed for photos at the premiere. After the screening, Katrina reviewed Vicky Kaushal's film Bad Newz.

Katrina took to her Instagram story and praised Vicky and Tripti.

Along with the poster of 'Bad Newz', she wrote, "And it's here! Just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry."

She added, "@vickykaushal09 always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on-screen @amy_virk official loved you @tripti dimri you are just [star-eyes emoji] Congratulations to @bindraa.mritpal @karanjohar (sic)."

In the film, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri have cosy scenes, especially in the song Jaanam where Tripti and Vicky are seen getting intimate, apart from that the song also has bold scenes and ample lip-locks.

Katrina had praised Vicky Kaushal's buttery dance moves in 'the song Tauba Tauba' from the film Bad Newz.

Vicky on Katrina's reaction to 'Tauba Tauba'.

Vicky spoke about Katrina's reaction to 'Tauba Tauba'. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, "The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukar hai (thank god)."

Vicky continued, "She keeps telling me, 'I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one. That's because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And she was happier on that front, and I kept it cool."