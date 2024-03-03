The great grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar has dignitaries, celebrities, and cricketers under one roof. Apart from making head-turning appearances with their sartorial choice, the celebs put up a great show by performing iconic dance numbers. But before dance performances and celebs playing dandiya. The celebs were out for the jungle safari. They were dressed in colourful outfits, and most of them opted for cheetah prints.

Raha and Alia are twinning and winning in animal-printed outfits

Amid all the celebs, it was Alia Bhat and Raha Kapoor who were twinning in leopard print outfits. The mother-daughter duo interacted with groom-to-be Anant Ambani.

Doting daddy is often seen holding Raha Kapoor, but this time, we saw Alia lovingly holding Raha Kapoor in her arms.

The video has now gone viral, which shows, Alia roaming with Raha and the mom-daughter twinning.

Social media users were left in awe seeing Alia and Raha together.

Raha wore a leopard print frock and two ponytails with cute clips. She was seen waving the passersby.

A comment also read, "Anant Ambani is so gentle and sweet with kids."

The next one mentioned, "They are looking alluring together mother and daughter twinning aww.."

Another picture has gone viral that shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor playing together while Ayan Mukherji joined them.

Alia looks stunning on both days.

For the first day, Alia chose an embellished shimmery off-shoulder outfit. On the second day, she wore a stunning golden lehenga with matching jewellery. She posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram to give fans a closer look at her outfits and glam.

Neetu Kapoor shared a close-up picture of fam-jam on her Instagram story.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The duo kept Raha away from paparazzi for more than a year, and finally revealed her face during the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family last year in December.