The grand pre-wedding bash is underway of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is underway in Jamnagar and it's day 2 exuded elegance and opulence as celebs were dressed at their best in traditional attires. After meeting and greeting each other, the celebs enthralled the audience with their dance performance. Parents-to-be looked ethereal in traditional attire and looked straight out of a movie pair.

The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed for the first time since their pregnancy announcement. The couple danced at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Ranveer and Deepika grooved to Galla Goodiyan

Several performances by the celebs have gone viral, that's hows them dancing their hearts out.

Before the performance, Ranveer gave a short speech, and told in his Rocky Randhawa style that he loves his wife and they are expecting a baby.

The duo Ranveer and Deepika grooved to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer's 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do.

Another video shows, Ranveer enjoying and shaking a leg and later going and hugging Tiger Shroff.

They performed the hook steps of the popular dance number, exchanged smiles while matching their steps, and hugged each other after performing.

The couple were also seen doing dandiya on a Gujarati song. While Ranveer was not well versed with dandiya steps, it was Deepika who was teaching him and the duo were seen having the time of their lives.

A user mentioned, "Pregnant or not pregnant, nothing matters. She went and changed her outfit to play dandiya. I don't know what to say."

In one of the clips, Ranveer is seen enjoying seated beside Deepika with a led-themed hand fan, while Deepika is also seen grooving seated beside Ranveer.

What did the couple opt for?

Ranveer wore a black sherwani with a dash of blue shimmery work across his chest, and Deepika stunned in a golden and silver lehenga, paired with golden jewellery.

As soon as the video of Deepika went viral, netizens were unimpressed seeing Deepika dancing during her early pregnancy.

A user wrote, "SRK, Salman all are good but a party is only interesting when you have someone like Ranveer who can make everyone dance without hesitation is a good going party boy.."

Another mentioned, "Paisa ne toh early pregnancy me nachwadia.. (In pregnancy, she is making her dance...).

The third user mentioned, "She should watch over her trimester."

The fourth user mentioned, "She is 2 months pregnant."

The fifth user wrote, "Dp don't forget you're pregnant.."

A section of users came out in support that, pregnancy is not a disease, dancing a bit is fine.

On day 2 of the three-day pre-wedding festivities, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed together.

For the safari jungle theme celebs were dressed in colourful and quirky outfits, Ranveer looked dapper as he wore a colourful breezy-themed shirt paired with off-white pants. He accessorised his look with black shades and a brown hat. Deepika wore an off-white long, lightweight jacket and wide-leg pants.