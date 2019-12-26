The Royal Family has gotten a good start in getting into the holiday spirit. Even though Meghan Markle may not be with the Royal Family, it doesn't seem to have dampened their spirits or their appetites.

Speaking of appetites, it begs the question, what do Royals eat during the holiday season? Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II is joined by family for Christmas Day at Sandringham every year. While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are away in Canada dozens of other royals have joined the Queen to celebrate Christmas and there are plenty of mouths to feed. A former royal chef has spilled on the Christmas feast the Windsors enjoy every year.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed what the royals eat to royal correspondent Omid Scobie when speaking on Yahoo UK's The Royal Story.

Mr. McGrady revealed the royals stick to tradition when it comes to Christmas lunch which he described as a "military operation."

He said that the day before they went up to Sandringham they would pack all of the equipment into hampers and then the army would arrive and load them all into these big army trucks. He went on to say that while the men, would have a "hearty breakfast" the royal women would keep it minimal.

Mr. McGrady said: "In the mornings, the men of the Royal Family typically went for a "big, hearty English breakfast" while the women had "some sliced fruit, maybe a boiled egg" ahead of a huge Christmas lunch. Mr. McGrady explained that turkey was central to the meal, he said: "There was so much food at Sandringham for Christmas – 26/28 pound turkeys."

It certainly seems like the Royal Family enjoys a Royal feast every holiday season. Certainly, this year won't be any different either, apart from the absence of a few key Royal Family members. Meghan Markle may enjoy her very own version of a Royal feast in the United States.