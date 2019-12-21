Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tough go connecting with the British public. But it looks like the couple Sussex may be in danger of losing their titles if the public has their way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be set to lose their Sussex titles after thousands of residents signed a cruel petition, that proves "disdain for The Crown", according to a royal expert.

Charles Ross, a local campaigner, began the petition to strip Meghan and Harry of their 'unfairly acquired title' with only six signatures back in August. However, it has now accumulated an astonishing 3,881 signatures. Brighton and Hove councillors will now deliberate whether they will reject the current usage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, which have been claimed to be "disrespectful to the county of East Sussex."

Apparently, the main reason for the backlash was that their titles are "non-democratic" and a "symbol of oppression by the wealthy elite."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently enjoying their break from the public spotlight. The Royal couple has faced a lot of criticism lately for their behaviour and it doesn't seem like hiding from the public is going to do them any favours. Meghan Markle recently announced that she will be celebrating Christmas in the United States, away from the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a combative stance against those who criticised them, the most shocking of which was their lawsuit against top names in the British media. We hope that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to convince the public and the press that they are worthy of another chance.