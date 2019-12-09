Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently enjoying their break. The couple Sussex has had a rough go of it. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing a lot of criticism lately.

So much so that they might even contemplate leaving the Royal life behind. Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year after she married Prince Harry in a gorgeous ceremony, they even welcomed baby Archie into the fold. However, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex is still finding it hard to navigate Royal life.

It could even have been one of the reasons she decided to spend Christmas with her mother in the United States.

Reportedly, there has been much speculation Harry and Meghan could completely leave royal life, even going so far as to move away from the UK altogether. Many have also speculated that the pair could reside in the US, if only on a part-time basis.

A royal source told The Sun earlier this year: "There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America."

It is known that in monarchies across the world, it is quite common for family members to abdicate to make way for their heirs. But apparently, in the history of the British monarchy, it is incredibly rare for a royal to decide to resign from their duties.

Apparently, in choosing to resign, Harry would also lose his unspecified royal allowance, which he receives as a member of the Royal Family. Other royals who do not carry out public engagements, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, do not receive a royal allowance and are expected to have their own careers. However, as Meghan is thought to have earned millions as an actress prior to royal life, and Harry is believed to have inherited significant wealth, this may not prove to be an issue for the royal pair.

It is still uncertain if Meghan and Harry will take such a drastic step. We'll just have to wait and see.