Being a Royal has its perks but it also comes with a few disadvantages, especially when you are one of the most famous Royals in the world. One of those disadvantages is dealing with fans.

Reportedly, Prince Harry has been chased down the street by a royal fan who revealed the events of her summer holiday where she spotted the Duke of Sussex due to his very distinct red hair.

Prince Harry made a quick escape when a royal fan chased him down a street just opposite from the residential suites in Kensington Palace. The fan, Jenna, wrote to podcast Royally Obsessed revealing the starstruck struck events when she saw the Duke of Sussex. Jenna explained she was on a street of embassies when she spotted the Prince.

Royal commentator Kaitlin Menza read the letter: "Three years ago my mum, aunt and I travelled to London after I graduated from High School. On our last day there we toured Kensington Palace.

The letter went on to say that after they finished their tour they decided to walk down the breathtaking street that's adjacent to the residential portion of the palace. The street is lined with majestic trees and has a lot of embassies.

The letter said that as they were walking, they decided to take a photo when incidentally there was a speed bump in the road where they were standing. While they were taking the photo, three Land Rovers drove slowly down the street towards the Palace and they slowed down for the speed bump.

Apparently, Jenna's jaw-dropped when she saw Prince Harry and she was speechless at the sighting and could only point at the car.

Ms. Menza continued: "Much to my surprise the second car had a very famous red-headed driver....My jaw drops and I just pointed as my mum and aunt stood cluelessly to what I had seen....After gathering myself I was finally able to vocalise that Prince Harry had just driven by....We also started chasing the motorcade down the street as they started to pull into the palace....I'm sure we alerted security but it made for the perfect end to our trip."

We have to say that this particular fan encounter doesn't seem like anything Prince Harry may not have dealt with before. You can check out the video here: