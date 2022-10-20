Popular streaming platform Netflix is rolling out 'Profile Transfer' feature to prevent password sharing that has been rolled out to all members globally.

The "much requested" feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, said the company.

The 'Profile Transfer' is accessible on Netflix accounts and an email intimation is also sent to users to take necessary action. As per the email accessed by IBTimes, the feature will be automatically enabled ten days from October 20. But users can also turn it off by going into the app settings on a smartphone or PC and choosing the "Profile Transfer" option.

"Basic with Ads" plan

Meanwhile, in a bid to introduce an ad-supported tier for its users, the company had announced that it will roll out the 'Basic With Ads' streaming plan on November 3 in several countries.

"The plan represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers -- the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don't watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience," Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, said in a statement.

At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.

"Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand," the company said.