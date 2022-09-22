Netizens will get to see quite a few interesting movies and new series on different OTT platforms. Check out what's releasing this week.

There are a couple of good movies and series releasing this week (September 19 to September 25). Check out what to watch on the OTT platform:

Movie Name: Liger

Genre: Sports Action

IMDB Rating: 3.1

Release Date: September 22 on Hotstar

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, which has Ananya Pandey in the female lead, is an sports drama which is releasing this week on Disney+Hotstar. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from today.

Movie Name: Babli Bouncer

Genre: Comedy Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 23 on on Disney+Hotstar

Tamannaah Bhatia's Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. It will be out on 23 September on Disney+ Hotstar.

Movie Name: Andor series

Genre: Thriller

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 21 on Disney+Hotstar

The first season of English series 'Andor' premiered on Disney+Hotstar on September 21, with the first three of its twelve episodes.

Movie Name: Thiruchitrambalam

Genre: Romantic family comedy-drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 23 on SunNXT

Dhanush's Tamil flick 'Thiruchitrambalam' will be out on SunNXT on September 23.

Movie Name: Hush Hush

Genre: Crime Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 22 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video will stream a new India original called 'Hush Hush', which stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra, among others on September 22.

Movie Name: Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega

Genre: Drama

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release Date: September 23 on Netflix

The second season of Netflix's Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega will be out on the OTT platform from September 23. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is an Indian crime drama web television series created & directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava.[1] The story revolves around the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.[2][3] It was released on Netflix on 10 January 2020.

Movie Name: Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Genre: Romantic Comedy

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 23 in Zee5

Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal's 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' will be out on Zee5 from September 23.

Movie Name: 'First Day First Show'

Genre: Comedy Drama

IMDB Rating: -

Release Date: September 23 on Aha

Telugu comedy drama 'First Day First Show' will be released on Aha on September 23. It stars Mahesh Achanta, Prabhas Sreenu, Srikanth Reddy, Sanchita Bashu, Tanikella Bharani, and Vennela Kishore.

Movie Name: Diary

Genre: Thriller

IMDB Rating:

Release Date: September 23 on Aha

Tamil thriller Diary starring Arulnithi, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Jayaprakash will be premiered on Aha on September 23.

Apart from the above films and series, 'DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Designing Miami' and 'Iron Chef Mexico' will be out on Netflix.

Also, Netflix is streaming 'The Perfumier', 'Karma's World: Season 4', 'Snabba Cash: Season 2' and 'Thai Cave Rescue' this weekend.