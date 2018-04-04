A perfect diet plan that works for all has always been debatable. Experts come up with different diets and divergent claims. Some diet plans are even endorsed by celebrities and we are often left clueless on what to follow. In the growing list of diets, a new fad, known as Pegan is gaining popularity. The diet is a crossbreed of two popular diets – paleo and vegan.

Vegan diet relies solely on plant-based foods and paleo takes pride in heavy meat consumption. We cannot say whether a combination of two completely opposite diets would actually make it super healthy or worse. However, we can tell you what exactly the diet is, and in case you're interested, you can try it.

What is Pegan diet?

It is a relatively new diet founded by Dr Mark Hyman in 2015. Hyman told CBS news: "Food [is] more powerful than any drug to reverse disease." According to Hyman, the diet is a 'hunter-gatherer' style of eating where one needs to add plenty of the plant-based food like the vegans do, but avoid processed foods like the paleo diet, to get the ultimate health hybrid.

Pegan diet based on the 75/25 rule, where 75 percent of their diet consists of fruits and vegetables and the remaining 25 percent should be of protein and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

What to eat?

People following the diet should avoid starchy veggies such potato, sweet potato, corn and go for non-starchy ones. For protein, the diet encourages people to choose a combination of animal and plant-based foods. Healthy fats can also be added to the diet which includes, omega-3 rich sources, found mostly in fatty fish, olive oil, nuts, and avocado. It encourages to have local, organic and sustainably sourced foods when possible.

What not to eat?

Pegan diet followers need to exclude all dairy products like milk, butter, cheese, and yogurt, just like a vegan diet. However, dairy alternatives or plant-based milk products such as almond milk and soy yogurt are allowed but just one serve a day.

Wheat-based products are excluded. However, gluten-free grains such as quinoa and brown rice are allowed but only sparingly. Pegan diet also discourages artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners in the food.