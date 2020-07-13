The uptick of the violent crime rate in Kansas City has grabbed national headlines in the US. In an attempt to curb the growing violence in the city, the White House signed off on Operation Legend. There have been several shocking crimes recently, including one where a 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro was shot dead in his bed in June. The decision to strengthen the security is not surprising and a need of the hour. The operation itself is named after the murdered kid.

What is Operation Legend?

"President Trump has made clear: The federal government stands ready and willing to assist any of our state and local law enforcement partners across the nation responding to violent crime. Operation Legend will combine federal and local resources to combat the disturbing uptick in violence by surging federal agents and other federal assets into cities like Kansas City, a city currently experiencing its worst homicide rate in its history," Barr said in a statement included in a Department of Justice press release.

Attorney General William Barr has directed federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, DEA and ATF to provide assistance to state and local officials in order to fight crime in the city. The official press release stated that over 100 federal agents will be tasked with helping the local authorities combat crime.

Crimes in Kansas City

There was a shocking uptick in the homicides in Kansas City, which was up 40 percent from last year's record high spike. Many questioned the effectiveness of the Operation Legend, and highlighted various factors such as gun control laws.

Certain relaxations such as lowering the age limit to own a gun to 19 and doing away with the mandatory background check in person at a local sheriff office, contributed the spike in crime rates in the city.