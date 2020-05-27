The FBI has been investigating a shooting at a Texas naval air base. The agency said that its investigation points to only one attacker in the shooting at a Texas naval air base.

The new information comes days after the agency suggested another person involved might be on the loose.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said last week that investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large following the shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The attack had left a sailor wounded and the gunman had been killed. The FBI seems tonne backtracking from their initial assessment that a second person was also involved with the shooting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now saying that after an intense investigation there wasn't a second person involved.

The agency also said that the shooting is being investigated as a "terror-related incident," without elaborating on what that means. Well, if the past is anything to go by, terrror attacks would give the agency a wide latitude to investigate.

Two officials familiar with the investigation previously told The Associated Press that agents were examining social media posts they believe the shooter made expressing support for extremist groups, including Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The gunman has been identified by officials as 20-year-old Adam Salim Alsahli, a Corpus Christi resident. Adam had also been a student at a local community college.

He was shit and killed by security officers after he opened fire while trying to drive a truck through a base entry gate.