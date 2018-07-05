OnePlus is a brand that needs no introduction, especially among the youth as the company's robust marketing made sure to make them part of its success story. The Chinese smartphone company does more than just sell phones, like connecting with communities on a regular basis. Now, OnePlus is going the extra mile to groom the next generation of community specialists, brand evangelists and technology experts.

OnePlus will commence its Student Ambassador Program in India on September 1, 2018, which is a six-month course offering students across the country to be a part of new innovations, marketing projects for the brand and more. Upon successful completion of the program, OnePlus will reward select ambassadors with an opportunity to collaborate with the brand itself.

"At OnePlus, our focus is on actively engaging with our community in meaningful ways. With millions of student fans in India, we are proud to introduce an exclusive program to nurture young talent, improve their OnePlus experience and give them an opportunity to be a part of our exciting journey." Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Why should you apply?

OnePlus Student Ambassador Program comes with a slew of benefits and exposure opportunities for students. In addition, the company will offer a monthly stipend and other incentives like the latest OnePlus products and exclusive accessories.

That's not all. OnePlus is also offering a chance to select ambassadors to intern at OnePlus' offices globally. This can certainly boost your early career.

How to apply?

Students from any Indian university can apply for the program through the company's official website or by sending an email to campus@oneplus.com. Selected students will be notified by OnePlus.

But students must be 18 or above and must be a graduate or postgraduate student pursuing their degree within the country.

What is your role?

According to OnePlus, selected student ambassadors will have to commit to a minimum of 100 hours throughout the 6-month course. As for their role, they will be required to think of innovating campaign plans and execute them, work on live marketing projects for the brand and come up with ideas to drive Word of Mouth in campus events and activities.

Once selected, OnePlus will provide the necessary resources and guidance for a successful execution of planned activities.

This program is likely to generate massive interest from students across the country. As per the company, 64 percent of OnePlus users in India are college graduates and 30 percent are between the ages of 18 and 24 years.

Are you excited about OnePlus' new initiative in India? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.