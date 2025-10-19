Needless to say, 2025 is the year of unexpected collabs. On Thursday, SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan broke the internet when MrBeast shared a photo posing with the three Khans of Bollywood. The photo went viral in no time, and fans were ecstatic beyond words.

A day after the panel discussion at the Joy Forum, which was held in Riyadh, actor Lee Byung-hun, who was seen as the Front Man in Squid Game, shared a bunch of photos from the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram, Byung-hun posted a carousel of photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, former American basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, and YouTuber MrBeast, among others.

Byung-hun was evidently seen fanboying over SRK as the duo held each other close and clicked a candid selfie. He also posed separately with Aamir.

On Instagram, he posted a picture featuring himself alongside Shah Rukh, with both smiling warmly at the camera."Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," he wrote in the caption.

Saudi Arabian government official and sports promoter Turki Al-Sheikh also shared photos of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. He captioned the post, "With my three world famous brothers, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, we are working on a big surprise that will come out soon insha Allah."

Fans react

"Lee Byung-hun and Shah Rukh Khan? What multiverse is this?" asked a social media user.

About Byung-hun

Byung-hun was last seen in No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook. The film also stars Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

Work Front: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.