It's indeed a visual treat for fans to see all three Khans under one roof and in one frame. After Ambani's pre-wedding functions and Aryan Khan's web series, The Bad Boys of Bollywood, the terrific trio reunited once again for Joy Forum 2025, a panel discussion held in Riyadh.

At the event, the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, spoke about films, their fans, and the bond they share both personally and professionally.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. During the discussion, Aamir even sang a song on stage, while Shah Rukh and Salman cheered him on. Salman praised Aryan Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan referred to Salman's family as his own.

In case you missed the Joy Forum discussion, here's a rundown of what happened at the event.

Aamir Khan croons 'Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein...' SRK interrupts

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh urged Aamir to sing. He told Aamir, "Salman and I, we will just stand behind and we will do a little dance."

Aamir then added, "Kya masti karraha hai yeh." As Shah Rukh showed the dance steps to Salman, Aamir asked which song he should sing. SRK replied, "Whichever song you want."

Salman added, "Whichever song you want to sing, Aamir. We are your background dancers."

Aamir began singing Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein, an iconic song from the 1968 film Anokhi Raat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman smiled and swayed along, cheering for Aamir.

However, while Aamir was singing, Shah Rukh Khan interrupted and said, "A big round of applause for ladies and gentlemen. His first public performance was in classical singing, and here, in Saudi Arabia."

SRK calls Salman his family

SRK interrupting Aamir didn't go down well with netizens, who called out Shah Rukh for cutting him off mid-conversation. Many also noticed that Aamir didn't seem pleased with SRK's gesture, and he appeared visibly sad and disappointed.

During the conversation, Shah Rukh was asked whether the three Khans would ever share a screen in the future. To which SRK replied, "I have to say, if the three of us are in a project together, it would be a dream in itself. Hopefully not a nightmare! It will be a dream if the three of us come together. And Insha Allah, whenever we get an opportunity and a story, we're always sitting and talking about it."

During the interaction, Salman said, "Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here (Shah Rukh Khan) didn't. He came from Delhi and struggled."

Before Salman could finish praising him, Shah Rukh Khan interrupted.

Shah Rukh said, "May I interrupt, Salman? Sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family, and Aamir's family is my family. That's why I'm a star." Aamir added, "So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star." The three of them shared a big smile, and the audience couldn't stop cheering. While Salman exuded swag in a blue coat paired with a black shirt and matching trousers, Shah Rukh and Aamir twinned in black ensembles for the event.

Salman Khan praised Aryan Khan; SRK responds with humour

During the discussion, Salman Khan praised Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, for his directorial project. Salman said, "Aryan made a web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It has done really, really well. So now his upbringing is the same! He did not want to... I would rather have him in front of the camera, and super serious father... and like I said earlier, Aryan will be the only person he will be happy with if he succeeds him."

Shah Rukh Khan responded with humour: "Or if Salman has a son! Then I would like him to be the biggest star ever in the history of mankind. So we are working on that. But like Salman said, all the youngsters now are very video-literate, and it has helped Aryan a lot."

The camaraderie between the three Khans was thoroughly enjoyed by fans. Salman was spotted at Kalina Airport as he returned from Riyadh. The actor greeted the paparazzi with a Diwali wish, waved, and smiled warmly at them. He even took a moment to let the photographers click his photos and videos before leaving.