In a turbulent session of the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2025, the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed through a voice vote despite significant opposition uproar. The session, which resumed post-adjournment at 2 p.m. with Sandhya Rai presiding, quickly descended into chaos as opposition members vociferously demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

Despite the disruptions, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, formally introduced the Bill, which aims to modernize the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958 and align India's maritime laws with international conventions such as MARPOL and the Wreck Removal Convention.

The legislation seeks to expand the definition of vessels to include mobile offshore drilling units, submersibles, and non-displacement crafts. It also introduces provisions for the temporary registration of vessels destined for recycling, a move aimed at boosting activity at ship recycling hubs like Alang.

The Bill is designed to ensure greater safety at sea, robust protection of the marine environment, faster response to emergencies, and comprehensive welfare for seafarers. It streamlines compliance, boosts tonnage under the Indian flag, and enhances India's bankability as a maritime trade hub.

Despite the din, BJP MPs Brajesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada and Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal from Surat spoke in support of the Bill, although their remarks were largely inaudible amid the uproar. The Bill also empowers the Director-General of Marine Administration to regulate maritime education and training, ensuring that Indian seafarers meet global standards.

Government's Stance and Opposition's Demands

Responding to the opposition's demand for a debate on the Bihar voter list revision, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju reiterated the government's openness to discussion on any issue, provided it adheres to constitutional provisions and the rules of parliamentary business. He cited Rule 325, which prohibits discussion on matters pending before a court, and reminded the House of a 1988 ruling by then Speaker Balram Jakhar, who had affirmed that the Election Commission's actions cannot be commented upon in Parliament due to its autonomous status.

"The House is not permitted to discuss the conduct of a higher Constitutional authority," Rijiju asserted, urging opposition members to respect parliamentary norms and allow the House to function. "Do you want to break the rules established by this House? Do you want to dismiss the decisions of past Speakers?" he asked pointedly.

Following the passage of the Bill, the chair adjourned the House until Thursday, leaving several other legislative items pending. The Monsoon Session, which has already witnessed multiple adjournments, continues to be marred by procedural deadlocks and political confrontations. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, however, marks a significant step in modernizing India's maritime sector, promising enhanced safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in global shipping markets.

In a related development, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, issued a strong warning to the Election Commission over the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament following the Lok Sabha's adjournment, Gandhi said, "If you think you are going to get away with it... you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you."

He accused the Election Commission of "cheating" during the voter list revision process in a Karnataka constituency, claiming he has "100 per cent proof" of manipulation, including the removal of eligible voters and the addition of voters aged 50 to 65 in large numbers. However, he has yet to release any evidence.

Monsoon Session

Opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, continue to protest against the SIR exercise, alleging it targets marginalized voters. Gandhi criticized the poll body, saying, "The Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India." Meanwhile, the EC has defended the revision, stating it aims to remove ineligible voters and uphold electoral integrity. It urged all stakeholders to reflect "beyond political ideologies," insisting that a clean and authentic voter list is vital to a strong democracy.

In the broader context of the Monsoon Session, the government has agreed to hold a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' during the session. A total of 16 hours has been allocated in the Lok Sabha and 9 hours in the Rajya Sabha for this issue next week. However, the opposition insists that the discussion should take place at the beginning of the session, and Prime Minister Modi must respond. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack have not yet been caught or killed. He added that the Lieutenant Governor himself admitted there was an intelligence failure in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge also remarked that Trump has claimed 24 times that he stopped the war. The government must answer all of this, he said.

In a significant development, a notice to begin removal proceedings against High Court Justice Yashwant Varma was submitted in both Rajya Sabha, with signatures from over 63 MPs, and Lok Sabha, with backing from 145 MPs. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu addressed concerns over the Ahmedabad Air India crash investigation, assuring Rajya Sabha that the probe by the AAIB is unbiased and transparent, and pushed back against counter-arguments while urging patience until there is a final report.

An AIADMK member raised an alarm in Rajya Sabha over "drug menace" in Tamil Nadu, alleging that Chennai has turned into a "narcotics hub." A demand was put forward in Rajya Sabha by an AAP member to establish a legal right to an annual health check-up for all Indian citizens.

